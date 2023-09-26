The Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce has rolled out measures to promote electric vehicles (EVs). (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce has rolled out measures to promote electric vehicles (EVs), a type of vehicle that uses clean energy and protects the environment.



They comprise policies to encourage the development of production, supply and use of EVs and EV batteries as well as to promote the provision of post-purchase services and construction of charging stations nationwide, along with attracting investors to build factories that engage in producing and assembling four-wheeled EVs, the ministry said.

Coordination with the natural resources and environment sector is also a must to set forth measures to handle expired batteries to avoid leaving negative impacts on the environment and society.



Bouavanh Volavong, Director General of the ministry's Department of Industry and Handicraft, said currently, the use of EVs in Laos is urgent to minimise the budget for importing petroleum, adding that the import value of this product in Laos is relatively high, accounting for 20% of the country’s total value.



According to Bouavanh, vehicles using petroleum cause negative impacts on the environment and society. Meanwhile, Laos has great potential for electricity production, thus, promoting the adoption of EVs nationwide is the right direction to take advantage of internal resources as well as to ensure the trade balance.



Currently, the use of EVs in Laos still faces many obstacles such as EV manufacturing or assembling factories in Laos are limited. Besides, the road system in Laos has not met standards suitable for EVs, especially non-urban routes, while the number of charging stations has not yet satisfied actual demand./.