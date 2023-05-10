World Indonesia’s economy shows positive sign The Bank Indonesia (BI) Consumer Survey for April 2023 indicated that consumer confidence in Indonesia's economic conditions increased compared to the previous month.

World Laos, Cuba enhance agricultural cooperation Officials of Laos and Cuba have met in Vientiane to discuss measures to strengthen cooperation in the agriculture and livestock sectors.

World Number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients in Singapore surges Amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Singapore, with reported infections at a fairly high level, the number of hospitalised patients and those requiring intensive care in the island state has sharply increased over the past two months.

World Vietnam highlights promotion of ASEAN’s solidarity, unity, strategic autonomy To affirm itself as an epicentrum of growth amid the rapid movements in the regional and global strategic environment, ASEAN needs to strongly promote its solidarity, unity, strategic autonomy, and centrality, affirming the mission of maintaining peace, stability and development in the region, stated Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.