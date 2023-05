- Laos's export of agricultural produce in the first three months of 2023 topped 3 million tonnnes, worth more than 507 million USD, surpassing 50% of the target for the whole year.According to Bounchan Kombounyasith, director general of Department of Agriculture under Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, Laos exported a total of 3,032,517 tonnes of plant products in the first three months of 2023, with a total value of 507.6 million USD, equaling 56.4% of the target for 2023, and rose 5 % compared with the same period last year.The main export s included 1.9 million tonnes of cassava, 230,987 tonnes of sugar cane, 269,979 tonnes of banana, 86,420 tonnes of watermelon, and 49,325 tonnes of maize.Major markets for Laos ' agricultural exports include China, Vietnam , and Thailand./.