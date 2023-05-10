Laos exports 3 mln tonnes of agricultural products in Q1
Laos's export of agricultural produce in the first three months of 2023 topped 3 million tonnnes, worth more than 507 million USD, surpassing 50% of the target for the whole year.
Laos exports 3 mln tonnes of agricultural products in Q1 (Photo: thestar.com.my)
Vientiane (VNA) - Laos's export of agricultural produce in the first three months of 2023 topped 3 million tonnnes, worth more than 507 million USD, surpassing 50% of the target for the whole year.
According to Bounchan Kombounyasith, director general of Department of Agriculture under Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, Laos exported a total of 3,032,517 tonnes of plant products in the first three months of 2023, with a total value of 507.6 million USD, equaling 56.4% of the target for 2023, and rose 5 % compared with the same period last year.
The main exports included 1.9 million tonnes of cassava, 230,987 tonnes of sugar cane, 269,979 tonnes of banana, 86,420 tonnes of watermelon, and 49,325 tonnes of maize.
Major markets for Laos' agricultural exports include China, Vietnam, and Thailand./.
According to Bounchan Kombounyasith, director general of Department of Agriculture under Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, Laos exported a total of 3,032,517 tonnes of plant products in the first three months of 2023, with a total value of 507.6 million USD, equaling 56.4% of the target for 2023, and rose 5 % compared with the same period last year.
The main exports included 1.9 million tonnes of cassava, 230,987 tonnes of sugar cane, 269,979 tonnes of banana, 86,420 tonnes of watermelon, and 49,325 tonnes of maize.
Major markets for Laos' agricultural exports include China, Vietnam, and Thailand./.