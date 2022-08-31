World Thailand targets 11-billion-USD tourism revenue in H2 The Thai government targets 400 billion baht (11 billion USD) in tourism revenue in the second half of 2022, as COVID-19 restrictions ease in the country.

World Cambodia sets up hotline to report illegal detention The National Police of Cambodia has announced the setting up of a special hotline to receive cases of alleged illegal detention in Vietnamese, English and Chinese languages.

World Indonesian parliament adopts RCEP Indonesia’s parliament on August 30 passed a law cementing the country’s membership of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), making it the latest Southeast Asian nation to join the world’s biggest trade bloc.