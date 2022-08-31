Laos eyes 900,000 foreign tourists in 2022
A street in Luang Prabang, Laos (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao Government is targeting to welcome 900,000 foreign tourists in 2022, with a predicted revenue of 218 million USD.
According to a report by the Tourism Development Department under the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, since the country’s reopening on May 9, the tourism sector has seen good prospects, thus facilitating the recovery of companies operating in this field.
The number of foreign tourists to Laos increased from nearly 36,000 in May to nearly 172,000 in June, raising the total number to approximately 212,000 in the first half of this year.
Over 60% of tourist arrivals come from Thailand, 30% from Vietnam and the remaining from other Asian-Pacific countries.
The report said that the operation of the Laos-China railway, the Vangvieng and Luang Prabang world heritage sites, and low Lao kip value are the main factors attracting visitors to the nation./.