World Indonesia, Japan develop new renewable energy The Indonesian Government has established collaboration with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) to develop new renewable energy, said Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto on September 26.

World Indonesian resort island to use tourist tax for waste management, cultural preservation The Bali administration has said that funds collected from a tax of 150,000 IDR (10 USD) per person to be levied from all foreign tourists starting next year will be used for waste management and cultural preservation programs.

World Vietnam – second biggest exporter of Cambodia China, Vietnam and Thailand shipped more than 11.5 billion USD worth of goods to Cambodia, making up around 70.8% of the country’s total imports of 16.3 billion USD in the first eight months of 2023, according to the General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE) of Cambodia.

World Thailand’s exports rise for first time after 10 months Thailand’s exports in August increased by 2.6% year on year for the first time after dropping continuously in 10 months, Permanent Secretary of Commerce Kirati Ratchano said on September 26.