A corner of Wat Phou, a world heritage site (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao Government, business community and people are making meticulous preparation for the Visit Laos Year 2024 programme, targeting at least 4.6 million domestic and foreign visitors and gain some 712 million USD in tourism revenue.
Over the past time, local authorities have joined hands with businesses to upgrade tourist sites, organise training courses for tour guides, and enhance tourism popularisation.
They have installed road signage on routes connecting to neighboring countries and leading to tourist attractions, improved visitor facilities, and introduced outdoor activities such as hiking, climbing, and camping.
Moreover, safety and technical certificates have been issued for tourism operators offering ziplining, climbing, and hot air ballooning activities.
In a recent trip to the Boten Special Economic Zone in northern Laos’ Luang Namtha province which borders China, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone asked the management board of the zone to improve infrastructure in the region, and prepare tourism activities for the Visit Laos Year event.
According to the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, the Visit Laos Year 2024 will consist of 75 activities, 14 of which will be conducted at the national level and 61 in various localities.
The Lao Government has given a priority to developing tourism, a pillar to recover the economy, which has suffered losses due to COVID-19./.