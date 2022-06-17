Laos holds conference on Ho Chi Minh’s thought on youth
The Lao People's Revolutionary Youth Union (LPRYU) on June 16 organised a conference on late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh’s thought on and guidance for youth.
Secretary of the LPRYU Central Committee Monxay Laomuaxong said the organisation has studied the ideologies of the late leader as well as Lao President Kaysone Phomvihane regarding youth affairs to apply to its activities and help foster the two nations’ great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation.
Secretary of the LPRYU Central Committee Monxay Laomuaxong (Photo: VNA)Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung presented the content of Ho Chi Minh's thought on fostering the young generation and its application to the current situation in Vietnam.
The diplomat said following the late President’s thought, the Communist Party of Vietnam always upholds the position and role of the young generation, considering them the pioneer of the revolutionary force.
He said young Vietnamese and Lao are doing well in promoting the tradition of their respective countries and cultivating the two nations’ special ties.
Hung urged the youth to increase their social, scientific, technological, and language knowledge to meet demand for the global integration and fourth industrial revolution./.