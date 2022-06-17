World Singaporean, US armies hold first in-person drill after COVID-19 pandemic More than 1,000 soldiers from the armies of Singapore and the US are taking part in Exercise Tiger Balm 2022 at the Murai Urban Training Facility of Singapore from June 6-17, according to the Singaporean Ministry of Defence.

World RoK makes plans to attract Vietnamese tourists The Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) on June 16 introduced the promotions it will be offering this year to attract Vietnamese tourists and boost the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s tourism recovery.

World Vietnam affirms commitment to promote rights of the disabled A Vietnam representative affirmed the country's commitment to promote the rights of the persons with disabilities (PwDs) while attending a meeting held in New York on June 14 - 16.

World Malaysia partially lifts chicken export ban Malaysia said on June 15 that it will allow export of some chicken products, after partially easing a ban on chicken exports imposed on June 1.