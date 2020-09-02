An overview of the meeting (Phôt: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – A meeting was held in Vientiane, Laos, on September 2 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day.



The event was jointly held by the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, the Government and National Assembly of Laos, the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee, the Party Organisation and administration of Vientiane in collaboration with the Central Committee of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association.



It saw the attendance of Chairwoman of the Lao National Assembly Pany Yathotou; Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung; leaders and former leaders of the Party, NA, LFNC, ministries, sectors, organisations of Laos; and Vietnamese expats in Vientiane.



Addressing the meeting, Lao NA Chairwoman Pany Yathotou recalled the glorious history of national construction and defence of the Vietnamese people over the past 75 years.



She noted that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Vietnamese people have overcome difficulties and challenges to gain great achievements in national construction and defence, especially in the 35 years of the “Doi moi” (Renewal) cause.



Vietnam’s successes have been a source of encouragement for nations that are struggling for national independence, democracy and social progress, she said.



The top legislator underlined the solidarity between the Vietnamese and Lao people in the struggle for independence of Laos and the combat alliance of the two nations in decades, which laid the foundation for the Laos-Vietnam great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation initiated by President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Ho Chi Minh.



This has become an invaluable asset of the two nations, a rule of survival and development of both countries, and one of the decisive factors of the success of the revolution in each country, she said.



The Lao people are always aware that their successes and achievements are closely linked with the great assistance, and timely and effectively support of the Vietnamese Party, State and people, the Chairwoman said.

The victory of Vietnam’s August Revolution in 1945 created a favourable chance for the Lao people to rise up and gain independence on October 12, 1945, while the success of the Spring Uprising of Vietnam in 1975 resulted in a once-in-a-thousand-year opportunity for the Lao people to regain the whole administration and establish the People’s Republic Democratic of Laos on December 2, 1975, she stressed.



The Chairwoman expressed great gratitude and sincere thanks to the Party, State and people of Vietnam for their whole-hearted, timely and efficient support to Laos during the past struggle for national liberation and the current cause of national construction, defence and development of Laos.

“The Party, Government and people of Laos once again affirm that we will do our best and continue to work with the fraternal Party, Government and people of Vietnam to maintain and develop the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, which are rare in international relations, keeping them evergreen, and pass on to younger generations, thus being deserve to the great sacrifice of leaders, soldiers and people of both countries for today’s life.”



For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung affirmed that Vietnam always treasures and give top priority to special ties with Laos throughout the history and in the future.



At present and in the future, although the world and the Asia-Pacific and Southeast Asian regions have faced unprecedented, complicated an unexpected challenges, and both countries have seen changes, Vietnam and Laos will surely stand side by side, share difficulties and successes, together reinforce their special ties and comprehensive cooperation, and make them more fruitful and lasting forever, he stressed./.