Vice President of Laos Bounthong Chitmany (right) presents the prizes to winners of the writing contest on special relations between Laos and Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Winners of a writing contest on special relations between Laos and Vietnam were awarded at a ceremony held in Vientiane on September 23.



The winning works were selected from 235 entries by authors from across the country.



Addressing the event, Thongbay Phothisan, Chairman of the Lao Writers' Association, said the contest has attracted the participation of not only famous writers and poets of Laos but also people from all walks of life, especially many young writers.



Vice President of Laos Bounthong Chitmany, who is also head of the Lao national steering committee for organising activities in celebration of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022, said the works created during the contest contributed to nurturing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam.



The organising board awarded two first prizes, four second prizes and many third and consolation prizes to winners of the contest./.