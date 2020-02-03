Laos proud at achievements of Communist Party of Vietnam: Lao officials
The Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) is happy and proud at the great achievements made by the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and Vietnamese people over the past 90 years, said an LPRP senior official on February 3.
Sounthone Sayachak (L), head of the LPRP Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, presents congratulations flowers to Vietnam’s Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung on February 3 (Photo: VNA)
Sounthone Sayachak, a member of the LPRP’s Central Committee and head of the LPRP Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, made the comment when she led a delegation of the commission to visit the Vietnamese Embassy in Vientiane on February 3 to offer congratulations on the occasion of the 90th founding anniversary of the CPV (February 3, 1930 – 2020).
The Lao official affirmed that the February 3, 1930 is a historic day for not only the Vietnamese people but also people in the Indochinese peninsula, as the Indochinese Communist Party is the predecessor of the LPRP, the CPV and the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP).
She stressed that over the past 90 years, under the sound leadership of the CPV, the Vietnamese people have continuously reaped many great victories, establishing the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, defeating the invading French colonialists and American imperialists, and defending and developing the country.
According to the official, the CPV has always given the utmost support and help to the LPRP. There is no word that can describe the special great relationship between Laos and Vietnam, she said, describing the relationship as an invaluable asset of both nations and the factor ensuring their success.
Sounthone Sayachak took the occasion to express, on behalf of the Party, State and people of Laos, sincere gratitude to the Party, State and people of Vietnam for the great, effective and timely support and help to Laos.
She affirmed that the LPRP and Lao people commit to preserving, consolidating and developing the special relations between the two Parties, States and peoples.
Vietnam’s Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung said that all Party members and people of Vietnam are well aware that the development of the CPV would not be possible without the great support of the fraternal Lao party.
The same day, many delegations of Lao agencies and organisations also came to the Vietnamese Embassy to offer their congratulations to the CPV./.