– The Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 6 held an ASEAN flag-hoisting ceremony to mark the 52nd founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).Addressing the ceremony, Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith highlighted achievements recorded by the ten-member group over the past 52 years, especially the establishment of the ASEAN Community in 2015.He also briefed participants on the successes of the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting that took place in Bangkok, Thailand, from July 29 to August 3.Since becoming an ASEAN member 22 years ago, Laos has actively participated in the grouping’s activities, helping to raise its role in the region and the world at large, he said.The minister took the occasion to thank other ASEAN member countries as well as partner and dialogue countries for their support to Laos in realising its membership commitments over the past 22 years, bringing practical benefits to Laotians.Founded on August 8, 1967, the ASEAN groups 10 member countries, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.-VNA