Laos supports ASEAN human resources development plan
Laos supports ASEAN’s human resources development plan, the Vientiane Times reported, quoting a speech by Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune at the 23rd ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Council (ASCC) meeting on June 23.
(Photo: http://www.vientianetimes.org.la/)
Vientian (VNA) – Laos supports ASEAN’s human resources development plan, the Vientiane Times reported, quoting a speech by Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune at the 23rd ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Council (ASCC) meeting on June 23.
“Laos supports the ASEAN Declaration on Human Resource Development for Changing the World of Work. I believe that this declaration will provide a greater opportunity for ASEAN nations to share their benefits and interests and bring more benefits to the people of Asean,” Kikeo was quoted as saying at the meeting, which was held in the form of a video conference.
He expressed his belief that the plan will produce effective outcomes and great success, especially in the fields of labour and education, and called on ASEAN member nations to work together in post-pandemic recovery.
At the meeting hosted by Vietnam's Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs in its capacity as ASCC Chair 2020, participants shared their opinions on priorities and cooperation during the period of recovery from COVID-19, to set orientations for the ASEAN Community’s activities this year and the next five years, towards a cohesive ASEAN Community that is beneficial for all./.