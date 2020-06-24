World Russian expert: Posters a weapon in Vietnam’s COVID-19 fight Chairman of the Expert Council of the Eurasian Ideas Foundation (EIF) Grigory Trofimchuk has said that communications via posters and placards were key weapons in Vietnam’s successful fight against COVID-19 as well as its pathway to building socialism.

World Thai Education Ministry assures school’s safety Parents are worrying about their children’s safety at school, as on July 1 the school semester will start. The Ministry of Education, however, has assured families that each school has already prepared safety measures.

World Vietnam stresses importance of promoting transitional period in South Sudan A Vietnamese diplomat underlined the importance of promoting the transitional period and fully implementing the peace agreement in South Sudan while attending the UN Security Council’s online meeting on this country’s situation and activities of the UN Mission there (UNMISS) on June 23.