Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone welcomes his Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin have reaffirmed the commitment to continuing to promote the two countries' good neighbourly friendship and close cooperation, contributing to realising the strategic partnership for the nations' growth and sustainable development.



They emphasised the need to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation during their talks in Vientiane capital, Laos, on October 30.



They two sides discussed and proposed orientations for cooperation plans in the future, underlining the need to continue enhancing cooperation in areas of cooperation such as economics, trade, investment and tourism.



Both sides agreed to promote collaboration in implementing projects on building and upgrading infrastructure connecting Laos and Thailand via road and railway as well as community eco-tourism projects between the two countries.



They pledged to continue promoting coordination and cooperation mechanisms between the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Laos, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives of Thailand to facilitate Laos-Thailand border trade, and supporting each other at regional and international forums.



Siphandone spoke highly of the results of Thailand's trade and investment in Laos, as well as the investment projects that the two countries are implementing together, which help promote the growing and highly effective trade turnover of the two countries in the near future.

The Lao PM appreciated the investment cooperation relationship between the two countries, saying that Thailand is currently the No 1 trading partner of Laos, the third largest foreign investor in the country and plays a role in infrastructure development with the goal of turning Laos, a country that does not have a sea, into a regional and international connection point.

The Lao PM hoped that the Thai government and people will continue to cooperate and support Laos in the coming time, especially in preparation for Laos' ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2024.



After the talks, the two PMs witnessed the signing of two bilateral cooperation documents, as well as attended the handover ceremony of an aid project of the Thai government to Laos.



Also on the day, Party General Secretary and State President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and President of the National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane gave receptions for Thai PM Srettha Thavisin and his entourage.



Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and a high-level delegation of Thailand arrived in Vientiane capital on October 30 for an official visit to Laos at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone. The trip aims to bolster the strategic partnership for growth and sustainable development between the two neighbouring countries./.