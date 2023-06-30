Large amount of hand-foot-mouth disease treatment drug provided to hospitals
Local hospitals have been supplied with 6,000 bottles of Plasma-derived Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) for treatment of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) which were delivered to Vietnam last week, according to the Drug Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Health.
The country recorded a total of 12,600 HFMD patients during the first six months of 2023 (Photo: congthuong.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Local hospitals have been supplied with 6,000 bottles of Plasma-derived Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) for treatment of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) which were delivered to Vietnam last week, according to the Drug Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Health.
As the number of HFMD infections is rising, the Ministry of Health has directed importers to import more medicine to meet the demands of hospitals, the administration said.
It said that currently, the amount of medicines for HFMD treatment has basically met the demand of hospitals.
IVIG is an effective adjuvant treatment used in severe cases of HFMD and helps to reduce the rate of transfer, as well as the rate of severe complications of the disease in children. However, Vietnam has yet to make the drug domestically.
The production of the drug is entirely dependent on the supply of plasma through blood donation. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people donating their blood decreased significantly, a factor which caused a shortage of raw materials for Immunoglobulin production on a global scale.
In this context, since the end of last December, the Ministry of Health has directed medical facilities and importers to order the medicine to ensure IVIG supply. However, the complicated developments of HFMD and higher number of severe cases this year have led to a surge in demand.
The ministry has also provided professional guidance to medical facilities and strengthened preventive measures against the disease, minimising deaths.
According to the Ministry of Health, the country recorded a total of 12,600 HFMD patients during the first six months of 2023. In only one month from May 19 to June 18, 5,383 cases were reported./.