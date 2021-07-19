Large shipment of suspected rhino horns, wild animal bones seized in Da Nang
Customs officers in the central city of Da Nang have discovered a shipment of 138 kilograms of animal horn and 3.1 tonnes of animal bones suspected to be of rhino and rare and precious wildlife, imported from South Africa at the city’s Tien Sa port.
Suspected Rhino horns (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) - Customs officers in the central city of Da Nang have discovered a shipment of 138 kilograms of animal horn and 3.1 tonnes of animal bones suspected to be of rhino and rare and precious wildlife, imported from South Africa at the city’s Tien Sa port.
The shipment owner had falsely declared the imported goods were wood.
Local customs agencies are coordinating with competent agencies to verify and handle the suspected wildlife items.
Rhino horns are strictly banned from being traded in, imported to or exported from Vietnam as the rhino and many other wild animals are on the list of endangered wildlife protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), to which the country has been a party since 1994./.