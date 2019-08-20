The exhibition will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from September 11-14.

– The 14th edition of the Vietnam International Exhibition on Products, Equipments, Supplies for Medical, Pharmaceutical, Hospital & Rehabilitation will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from September 11-14.Nguyen Dinh Anh, director of the Department of Communication, Emulation and Awards under the Health Ministry, said the exhibition will be the biggest of its kind so far with 600 pavilions.Exhibitors will come from 25 countries and territories worldwide, with Germany attending for the first time.The event is the place to introduce the latest advances and development of the medical and pharmaceutical industry both in Vietnam and the world.It also provides a venue for manufacturers to seek customers, and for Vietnamese hospitals and doctors to shop for new equipment and technologies.Within the framework of the exhibition, several workshops will be held on latest legal documents regarding pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, new medicines and technologies, and advances in cancer diagnosis and treatment.-VNA