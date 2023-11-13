The complex features a 27-hole golf course, with 18 holes completed in line with international standards.

Designed by golf legend Sir Nick Faldo, Royal Long An Golf & Villas is just 50 km away from Ho Chi Minh City to the Southwest with convenient transportation.

The resort includes a modern Clubhouse building with an area of more than 3,000 sqm and 32 luxurious hotel rooms.

It is expected to be a popular destination for golfers from both Vietnam and overseas, promoting tourism in the province and the Mekong Delta in general.

It will also create regular jobs for hundreds of local workers./.

VNA