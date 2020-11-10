Society ASEAN 2020: 13th ASEAN Forum on Migrant Labour In line with the theme of ASEAN Chairmanship 2020 and based on the current situation of COVID-19, the 13th ASEAN Forum on Migrant Labour was held on November 10 with the theme "Supporting Migrant Workers during the Pandemic for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community".

Society Hanoi to host Korean book exhibition An exhibition to introduce a wide range of books from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnamese readers is set to run at the Korean Cultural Centre in Hanoi from mid-November to December 5.

Society Training course helps improve capacity of HIV-infected women’s networks A capacity building training course for networks of HIV-infected women to improve the voice, status and capacity of women living with HIV was held in Hanoi on November 9.

Society PM praises public security force’s efforts in search, rescue activities Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the people’s public security force for their achievements in ensuring security and order, as well as natural disaster prevention and control, search and rescue activities.