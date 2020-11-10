Latest landslide in Quang Nam kills one
A landslide triggered by heavy rains from Storm Etau buried a house in Tam Lanh commune, Phu Ninh district, in central Quang Nam province on the morning of November 10, killing one woman.
The landslide scene (Source: Vietnamnet)
Authorised forces rushed to the scene upon hearing the news and recovered the victim’s body.
The woman was in the house alone when the landslide hit, with her three children at work in Tam Ky city.
Forces are searching the area around her house in case anybody happened to be passing by./.