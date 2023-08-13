Law building to dominate NA Standing Committee’s 25th session
At the 24th session of the NA Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Legislators will spend much time on law building during the 25th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee, scheduled to open on August 14, according to the NA Office.
They will look into several draft laws, comprising the draft Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of Law on Property Auction, the draft revised Law on Social Insurance, and the draft Law on Defence Industry and Security and Industrial Mobilisation.
They will also opine on reports explaining and adjusting draft revised Law on Water Resources, the draft revised Law on Citizen Identification, the draft Law on Management and Protection of National Defence Works and Military Zones, the draft Law on forces participating in the protection of security and order at the grassroots levels, the draft revised Law on Telecommunications, the draft revised Law on Real Estate Business, the draft revised Land Law, and the draft revised Housing Law.
The NA deputies are scheduled to scrutinise a number of reports on supervision results, and draft supervision plans, and make decisions on some important matters.
A question & answer session will work on matters under the management of the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).
For the Ministry of Justice, queries will focus on the law and ordinance making programme, solutions to improve the quality of the legal system, as well as how to deal with limitations and wrongdoings in the issuance of documents detailing laws and resolutions adopted by the NA, and ordinances and resolutions by the NA Standing Committee, among other issues.
For the MARD, the committee will scrutinise solutions to remove obstacles to agricultural product exports and lift the “yellow card” warning imposed by the European Commission (EC) on Vietnamese seafood, along with food security and rice exports.
The 25th session will be divided into two phases, with the first from August 14-18, and the second from August 24-26. It will be broadcast live on radio and television channels./.