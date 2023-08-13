Politics Prime Minister visits agricultural production facilities in Dong Thap Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made field trips to several agricultural production facilities and transport projects in Dong Thap as part of his visit to the Mekong Delta province on August 13.

Politics NA Council for Ethnic Affairs delegation visits Brazil A delegation of the National Assembly (NA)’s Council for Ethnic Affairs, led by its Vice Chairman Nguyen Lam Thanh, paid a working visit to Brazil from August 7-10.

Politics NA leader’s attendance in AIPA-44, official visits to Indonesia, Iran successful National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visits to Indonesia and Iran, and attendance in the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) from August 4 to 10 have reaped successful results.