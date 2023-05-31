Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra speaks at the session. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 15th National Assembly's fifth session continued its ninth working day in Hanoi on May 31, under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



Moderated by NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai, the NA convened a plenary session to discuss the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the socio-economic development plan and State budget for 2022, as well as the performance in the early months of 2023.



They also mulled over solutions to stabilising the macro economy, ensuring major balances of the economy, controlling inflation, reducing lending rates, improving financial, bond, real estate and stock markets, toward achieving an annual growth of 6.5%, among others.

Deputy Pham Nam Tien from Dak Nong speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra explained issues related to administrative reform while Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan clarified the shortage of medicines, medical supplies and the allocation of State and local budgets for vaccine procurement. Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi made clear regulations on firefighting and the launch of social housing credit package.



As scheduled on June 1 morning, lawmakers will continue discussing socio-economic affairs and State budget in a plenary session./.