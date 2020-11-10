Legislators will continue questioning Cabinet members during the plenary session of the 10th sitting on November 10 morning. (Photo: VNA)



– Legislators will continue questioning Cabinet members about issues concerning the implementation of the National Assembly (NA)’s resolutions on thematic supervision and question-and-answer (Q&A) activities in the 14th tenure during the plenary session of the 10th sitting on November 10 morning.The Cabinet members will be also queried about several NA resolutions adopted in the 13th tenure.In the afternoon, lawmakers will discuss in groups draft documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress, such as political report; reports on results of the 2011-2020 socio-economic development strategy and developing the 2021-2030 strategy; and draft assessment report on the accomplishment of the socio-economic targets over the last five years and goals for the 2021-2025 term.The Q&A session is broadcast live by Radio the Voice of Vietnam, the Vietnam Television, and the NA’s TV channel.On November 9, Deputy Prime Ministers Truong Hoa Binh, Vu Duc Dam and Trinh Dinh Dung along with Ministers of Public Security; Construction; Education and Training; Information and Communications; Justice; Agriculture and Rural Development; Culture, Sports and Tourism; Industry and Trade; Finance; Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs; Home Affairs; Planning and Investment; Natural Resources and Environment; Transport were among those questioned about matters they are in charge of./.