Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) receives Chairman of the Policy Research Council of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party Fumio Kishida on May 4 (Photo: VNA)

– Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh hosted a reception in Hanoi on May 4 for Chairman of the Policy Research Council of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Fumio Kishida, who said Vietnam’s development is important to his country and regional connectivity.Deputy PM Minh expressed his delight at the strong, comprehensive and practical development of the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership, noting that the two countries’ political trust has been increasingly reinforced through frequent meetings between their leaders, especially five mutual visits by senior leaders of the countries in 2017. Economic cooperation has continued its vigorous development trend and is a highlight in bilateral relations, he said.The Deputy PM appreciated Japan’s support for socio-economic development and competitiveness improvement of Vietnam through official development assistance (ODA) and fruitful investment projects.Minh and the Japanese delegation also exchanged in-depth opinions about Japanese ODA-funded projects in Vietnam. The host affirmed the Vietnamese Government’s consistent policy of effectively and reasonably using ODA capital.For his part, Kishida noted with satisfaction the thriving Vietnam-Japan relations over the past 45 years, including increasing meetings between their senior leaders.He spoke highly of Vietnam’s economic development achievements, noting that Japan is ready to continue supporting Vietnam to boost socio-economic development, including building high-quality infrastructure, training manpower, and increasing Japanese investments in the Southeast Asian nation.At the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual concern, including the Korean Peninsula situation and the East Sea issue.Kishida highly valued Vietnam’s successful organisation of the APEC Year 2017 and its meaningful contributions to global trade liberalisation and maintenance of multilateral trade regimes.He also thanked Vietnam for its close and active cooperation in the negotiations and signing of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), hoping that the two sides will speed up internal procedures so that the deal can take effect soon.Deputy PM Minh affirmed that, as the coordinator for ASEAN-Japan relations, Vietnam will coordinate closely with Japan to strengthen cooperation between ASEAN and Japan in a result-oriented manner. He also called on Japan to support Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020.-VNA