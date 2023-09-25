World China-ASEAN civil aviation center launched The China-ASEAN Civil Aviation Cooperation and Exchange Center was officially launched at a recent forum on industry cooperation in Nanning city, China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to the Xinhua news agency.

World Thailand aims to send 100,000 skilled workers abroad Thailand’s Ministry of Labour has set a goal of sending 100,000 skilled workers overseas next year, Director-General of the Department of Employment Pairoj Chotikasatien said on September 21.

World Thai, Chinese firms tie up in cross-border payment TrueMoney, a leading fintech company in Thailand, has partnered with Ant Group of China to launch cross-border mobile payments between Thailand and China, allowing Thai tourists to use TrueMoney e-wallet to make payments to tens of millions of merchants in China.

World TikTok granted e-commerce business licence in Indonesia Social network TikTok has been granted an e-commerce business licence by the Indonesian Ministry of Trade, the country’s Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie Setiadi said on September 21.