– Following a five-day visit to Vietnam earlier this month, Minister-President of the German state of Lower Saxony (Niedersachsen) Stephan Weil said the trip has opened up major opportunities for cooperation between the German state and Vietnamese localities.The over 50-strong delegation of Lower Saxony, including members of the state parliament, entrepreneurs and scientists, came to the country with a view to further intensifying economic relations and attracting young skilled labourers from Vietnam.In a recent release, the Office of the Lower Saxony Minister-President cited Weil as saying that the visit was useful for creating opportunities to attract skilled Vietnamese workers to this state.Despite geographical distance, Vietnam and Lower Saxony are connected with each other in multiple areas. Many products made in Vietnam are being sold at German stores while about 500 companies of the European country are operating in the Southeast Asian nation. Vietnam is a fast growing market particularly attractive to Lower Saxony businesses, according to the official.Weil said that he had thoroughly discussed with Vietnamese leaders, foreign language schools, and relevant agencies about the recruitment of skilled labourers for working in the restaurant, hotel and nursing sectors and many others in Germany.Highly valuing the cooperation potential in these areas, the Minister-President said the visit’s outcomes were beyond expectations.Lower Saxony wishes to partner with chambers of commerce and industry as well as associations to open training programmes. The training includes the German language, and specialised knowledge and technical skills needed in Germany. Companies will also need to help trainees to integrate with language training during the work process, along with other support measures, he noted.He also pointed out the substantial potential for bilateral cooperation in wind and solar energy development as Vietnam is home to a 3,000km coastline and plenty of sunlight hours.Weil said the conclusion of his visit was also the time for exploring economic connections between his state and Vietnam, a country boasting numerous opportunities for development and hospitable people, especially towards Germany./.