Leaders extend congratulations to Mozambique on Independence Day
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong on June 24 sent a congratulatory message to Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi on the 45th anniversary of Mozambique’s Independence Day (June 25).
He also extended congratulations on the 45th anniversary of Vietnam-Mozambique diplomatic ties which were established on the same day.
On this occasion, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also cabled a message of congratulations to his Mozambican counterpart Carlos Agostinho do Rosario.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh also sent congratulations to Mozambican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Veronica Macamo./.
