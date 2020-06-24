Politics PM attends national political-military conference Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the national political-defence conference for the first half of the year in Hanoi on June 24.

Politics Deputy PM Minh chairs 26th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting As part of the 36th ASEAN Summit, the 26th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting was held on June 24 in Hanoi under the chair of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.

Politics 21st ASEAN Political-Security Community Council Meeting Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh chaired the online 21st ASEAN Political-Security Community Council Meeting on June 24.