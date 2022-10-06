Leaders extend sympathy to US over losses caused by Hurricane Ian
A devastating scene in Fort Myers of Floria, the US, on October 4 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 5 sent their condolences to US President Joe Biden over the heavy losses caused by Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian swept through Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina states of the US, claiming hundreds of lives and caused extensive damage to infrastructure, houses and properties./.