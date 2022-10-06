Politics Vietnam attends int’l inter-party conference on sustainable development A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) attended virtually an international inter-party conference on ecological security and sustainable development held by the United Russia party in Sakhalinsk city on October 6.

Politics Vietnamese navy ship concludes Malaysia visit Sailing Ship 286-Le Quy Don and a delegation of Vietnam People’s Navy led by Colonel Huynh Vinh Tuyen, deputy director of the Vietnam Naval Academy, paid a courtesy visit to the Malaysian Royal Navy from October 4-5.

Politics Spokeswoman clarifies MoFA’s viewpoint on officials’ wrongdoings Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang on October 6 highlighted the ministry’s viewpoint following new developments related to officials’ roles in repatriation flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan to attend 6th CICA Summit, visit Croatia Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan will attend the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA 6) at the invitation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang announced at a regular press conference on October 6.