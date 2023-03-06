Leaders offer condolences to Greece over train crash
President Vo Van Thuong on March 6 cabled a message of condolences to his Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou over a recent serious train crash in the city of Larisa.
People light candles in Athens, Greece, in memory of the victims of the train accident on March 3, 2023. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son sent his condolences to the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias.
According to AP, the collision between a northbound passenger train and a southbound freight train on late February 28 has caused at least 57 deaths./.