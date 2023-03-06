Politics Vietnam, Japan promote information exchange, cooperation in crime prevention Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General To Lam on March 6 hosted a reception for Secretary-General of Japan's National Security Secretariat (NSS) Akiba Takeo, during which he called for the regular exchange of information between the two sides to strengthen their practical cooperation.

Politics Leaders extend congratulations to Ghana on Independence Day President Vo Van Thuong on March 6 sent a message of congratulations to his Ghanaian counterpart Nana Akufo-Addo on the 66th Independence Day of Ghana.

Politics Lao leaders highly value cooperation between agencies of Lao, Vietnamese NAs Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA)’s Council for Ethnic Affairs Y Thanh Ha Nie Kdam and his delegation on March 6 paid a courtesy call on President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihanne, and President of the Lao Front for National Construction Central Committee Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 6 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.