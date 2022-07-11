President Nguyen Xuan Phuc wrote in the condolence book for late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam .(Photo: VNA) for late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam

Hanoi (VNA) - The Embassy of Japan in Vietnam on July 11 opened a book of condolence for late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong sent a wreath of flowers to late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who is also former Chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party.



On behalf of senior Vietnamese leaders, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh came to pay homage and wrote in the book of condolence at the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam.



National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue also sent a wreath of flowers to pay tribute to the late Japanese PM.



The Vietnamese leaders conveyed the deepest condolences of the Party, State and people of Vietnam to the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), the Government, the people of Japan and the family of the late PM. They said Abe had left meaningful imprints on building and consolidating the Vietnam - Japan extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia. The special affection and valuable support that he had for the country and people of Vietnam as well as the friendly cooperation between Vietnam and Japan will always be cherished by Vietnamese leaders and people.





Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh wrote in the book of condolence . (Photo: VNA)

The same day, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man; Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Committee, Chairwoman of the Vietnam - Japan Friendship Parliamentary Group Truong Thi Mai; Chairman of the Vietnam - Japan Friendship Association To Huy Rua, and leaders of ministries, agencies, localities, friendship organisations and a large number of people from all walks of life also paid tribute to the late Japanese PM.



The former PM of Japan passed away at Nara Medical University in Nara prefecture on July 8. Earlier the same day, he was shot from behind while campaigning for a candidate of the ruling LDP in the prefecture.



Abe, 67, was Japan's longest-serving PM. He served as the PM from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020./.