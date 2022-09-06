Leaders pay tribute to late Party General Secretary Le Hong Phong
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc pays tribute to late Party General Secretary Le Hong Phong. (Photo: VNA)Nghe An (VNA) – Party and State leaders paid tribute to late Party General Secretary Le Hong Phong in his home province of Nghe An on September 6, on the occasion of his 120th birthday.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and former National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung joined other incumbent and former leaders of the Party and the State at the event.
Le Hong Phong, whose real name was Le Huy Doan, was born in 1902 into a poor family in Thong Lang commune (Hung Thong commune at present), Hung Nguyen district, Nghe An.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and former National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung joined other incumbent and former leaders of the Party and the State at the event. (Photo: VNA)He grew up in the land of revolutionary and patriotic traditions which nurtured his patriotic spirit and revolutionary zeal. He then met Nguyen Ai Quoc, later known as Ho Chi Minh and joined the Vietnam Association of Revolutionary Youth League founded by the late President.
Phong died in 1942 after months of torture by French colonialists when he was only 40 years old. The late Party chief has set a bright example in morality, revolutionary virtues and dedication to the people.
Also on September 6, President Phuc visited the national special relic site commemorating President Ho Chi Minh in his hometown of Kim Lien village, Nam Dan district, Nghe An province.
Later the same day, he paid tribute to volunteer youths at a memorial site in the neighbouring province of Ha Tinh.
On September 5, the President visited and presented gifts to social policy beneficiaries in Nghe An province, and made a field-trip to the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in Hung Nguyen district./.