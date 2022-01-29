Leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh ahead of Tet
Top leaders pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the Party Central Committee, State President, National Assembly (NA), Government and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on January 29 paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum on the occasion of the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival and the 92nd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930-2022).
The delegation included former General Party Secretary Nong Duc Manh, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and former NA Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung, among others.
They expressed their profound gratitude towards the late leader who had devoted his whole life to the nation’s revolutionary cause.
The delegation then laid a wreath in tribute to fallen combatants at the Heroic Martyrs’ Monument on Bac Son street.
Also on the day, delegations of the Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defence; Central Public Security Commission and Ministry of Public Security; and the Party Committee, People’s Council and People’s Committee of Hanoi, laid wreaths in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum, and fallen soldiers at the Heroic Martyrs’ Monument./.