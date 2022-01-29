Politics Vietnam sends officers to UN Interim Security Force for Abyei The Ministry of National Defence on January 28 handed over the President’s decisions to seven officers who will be sent to the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), a mission established by the UN Security Council in 2011 for peacekeeping in Sudan.

Politics Vietnam maintains socio-economic recovery in January: Official The Government’s regular meeting on January 28 reviewed drastic and timely actions taken by the National Assembly, the Government and the Prime Minister, which have positively impacted socio-economic development in the first month of this year, heard a press conference later on the same day.

Politics PM requests good preparations for all possible circumstances in 2022 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 28 ordered preparations in all aspects at a higher level than usual during the first Government regular meeting of 2022 as no one can forecast all possible unexpected developments and there may be more difficulties and challenges than advantages and opportunities.

Politics Party chief pays tribute to late leaders Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong offered incence to his predecessors at their homes on January 28 on the threshold of the Lunar New Year (Tet) and the Party’s 92nd founding anniversary (February 3, 1930 – 2022).