Politics Full-time NA deputies discuss land acquisition, valuation methods Full-time National Assembly (NA) deputies gave opinions on the amended Land Law during its session on August 30, with a focus on regulations of land acquisition for the purposes of socio-economic development and land valuation methods.

Politics Vietnam, Russia hold 12th defense, security strategy session Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu and First Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Vladimir Titov co-chaired the 12th Vietnam-Russia defense and security strategy dialogue in Moscow on August 29.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 30 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Hanoi works hard on external work, int'l integration The People’s Committee of Hanoi hosted a meeting on August 29 to review the organisation of the 12th Vietnam-France decentralised cooperation conference, and put forth orientations for implementing external work in the rest of the year.