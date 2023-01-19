Politics Infographic Paris Peace Accords’ historical significance The Paris Peace Accords, which were signed 50 years ago, hold significant meaning for both the Vietnamese people and peace lovers around the globe.

Politics Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh congratulates Gabonese Republic’s new PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 18 extended his congratulations to Alain Claude Bilie By Nze on being appointed as Prime Minister of the Gabonese Republic.

Politics Leaders of Vietnam, China exchange greetings on diplomatic ties Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping exchanged greetings on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (January 18, 1950 - 2023).

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 18 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.