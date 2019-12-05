Society Vietnamese association plans 70th anniversary of VN-Czech ties The executive committee of the Vietnamese association in the Czech Republic held a meeting in Prague on December 3 to map out action plans for 2020 and discuss preparations for the 70th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (1950 – 2020).

Society Vietnam, Cambodia border provinces convene judicial conference Vietnamese and Cambodian border provinces convened the second judicial conference in Siem Reap city in Cambodia on December 4.

Society Can Tho city, JICA look into agricultural cooperation Officials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho had a meeting with a delegation of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on December 4 to discuss agricultural cooperation programmes and promote Japanese investment in the city.

Society Asia-Pacific regional conference on early childhood opens in Hanoi Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam attended the opening of the ninth Asia-Pacific Regional Conference on Early Childhood, the first of its kind held in Vietnam, in Hanoi on December 4.