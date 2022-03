Business Digital solutions useful for Vietnam in regulatory reform Vietnam has achieved significant progress in adopting digital solutions for regulatory reform, which should be further pushed ahead to make substantial changes for greater efficiency of the state apparatus, UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward said at the launch of a report on the adopting of digital solutions for regulatory reform on March 10.

Business Thai Nguyen ranks second in FDI attraction in two months The northern province of Thai Nguyen with the issuance of of a licence to to Samsung Electro-Mechanics Vietnam Co., Ltd under Samsung Corporation of the Republic of Korea to add 920 million USD to its project, ranked second in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first two months of 2022, behind Bac Ninh.

Business Progress seen in settlement of suspected cashew nut scam in Italy Italian police have kept four containers of cashew nuts delivered to this country’s Port of Genoa, a stride in the settlement of a suspected scam involving 100 cashew nut containers exported from Vietnam.