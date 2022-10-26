The 15th National Assembly continues its fourth session on October 26, with group discussions about two draft resolutions (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 15th National Assembly (NA) continues its fourth session on October 26, with group discussions about draft resolutions on piloting the auction of car registration numbers, and piloting specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Buon Ma Thuot city in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, in the morning.



According to the draft resolution on piloting auction of vehicle registration number, the numbers put up for auctions are unregistered numbers.



Information on auctions will be published 30 days before the auction on the national property auction portal, portals of the Ministry of Public Security and the ministry’s Traffic Police Department, websites of asset auction organisations and on mass media.



All businesses, organisations and individuals can join auctions for vehicle registration numbers of all localities. Plates that are unsold in auctions will be available for registration.



Meanwhile, under the draft resolution on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Buon Ma Thuot city, Dak Lak province, the provincial administration would be allowed to borrow through the issuance of local government bonds, loans from other domestic financial sources and from the Government's foreign loans with the total outstanding loan balance not exceeding 40% of the province’s total budget revenue. The excess debt balance compared to the provisions of the Law on State Budget shall be fully devoted to investment projects in Buon Ma Thuot city.



Investment projects in Buon Ma Thuot city in the fields of agricultural product production and processing; cultural and community tourism, and eco-tourism; healthcare, education - training (except for projects entitled to investment incentives under socialisation policies); production of energy-saving products, products serving renewable energy industry; and investment in logistics centres, inland ports and warehouses, will be entitled to a corporate income tax rate of 10% for 15 years, exemption from corporate income tax for four years and reduction of 50% of the payable corporate income tax in the next nine years.



During the afternoon session, NA deputies will hear proposal and assessment reports on the draft Law on Civil Defence; and revisions made to the draft amended Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control.



They will continue to discuss in the hall a number of contents with different opinions of the amended Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control./.