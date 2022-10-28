Legislators look into socio-economic issues, special policies for HCM City
The 15th National Assembly (NA) spent the eighth working day of its fourth session on October 28 discussing socio-economic issues and special pilot policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City.
Legislators scrutinised the implementation outcomes of the 2022 socio-economic development plan; the draft socio-economic development plan for 2023; the state budget situation in 2022, and the state budget, public investment, and central budget allocation plans for 2023; and the implementation of the NA’s Resolution 54/2017/QH14 on piloting special mechanisms and policies for the development of HCM City.
Minister - Chairman of the Government’s Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs Hau A Lenh; Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung; Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien; Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha; Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong; Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung; Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc; and Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam gave further information to clarify some issues mentioned by legislators.
The plenary sitting was broadcast live by Radio the Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam Television, and the NA Television channel.
On October 31, parliamentarians are set to look into the implementation of policies and laws on thrift practice and wastefulness prevention during 2016 - 2021. The plenary discussion will also be broadcast live on radio and television channels./.