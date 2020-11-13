World ASEAN 2020: 2nd Mekong – Republic of Korea Summit The 2nd Mekong – Republic of Korea (RoK) Summit was held on November 13 as part of the ongoing 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

World ASEAN Business and Investment Summit 2020 held online The ASEAN Business and Investment Summit 2020 was held online under the theme" Digital ASEAN: Sustainable and Inclusive" on November 13.

ASEAN ASEAN Women Leaders' Summit held online in Hanoi The role of women and gender equality-related issues was discussed comprehensively for the first time at the ASEAN Women Leaders’ Summit held online on November 12. The summit is a hallmark of the ASEAN Year 2020 when Vietnam holds the Chairmanship.

Politics Hong Kong Chief Executive receives outgoing Vietnamese Consul General Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam received outgoing Vietnamese Consul General in the Chinese special administrative region Tran Thanh Huan on November 12.