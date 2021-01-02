Level-2 Field Hospital No 3 begins last training stage
Staff members of the level-2 Field Hospital No.3 in the last training phase in Ho Chi Minh City before leaving for South Sudan to join the international peacekeeping force. (Photo: VNA)
After completing the last training session, 63 staff members of the Level-2 Field Hospital No.3 are scheduled to leave for duty in South Sudan in the first quarter on 2021. (Photo: VNA)
Training equips the hospital’s staff members with more necessary skills when doing duty in the African country, with special attention paid to the prevention of and response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In photo: The staff members of the Level-2 Field Hospital No.3 are trained in surgical skills. (Photo: VNA)
The staff members of the Level-2 Field Hospital No.3 are trained in first-aid skills at the scene. (Photo: VNA)
During the training session, trainees have to perform duty in battling the COVID-19 pandemic while engaging in training in accordance with strict requirements of the United Nations. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam has so far deployed two field hospitals with 126 staff members to South Sudan. (Photo: VNA)