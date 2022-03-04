Level-2 Field Hospital No. 4 starts practical training
The Vietnam Department for Peacekeeping Operations on March 4 launched practical training for Level-2 Field Hospital No. 4, which is about to perform duties at the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).
Participants in the opening ceremony of practical training for Level-2 Field Hospital No. 4 on March 4 (Photo: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) –
Addressing the opening ceremony in Hanoi, Maj. Gen. Hoang Kim Phung, Director of the department under the Ministry of National Defence, said thorough preparations have been made for the hospital which has undergone training in expertise, military, politics, and foreign languages as required by the UN.
Maj. Gen. Nguyen Truong Giang, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Military Medical University, noted practical training is necessary for assessing the field hospital’s capacity, adding that this is a good chance for its staff members to learn from foreign lecturers and experts’ experience so as to fully gear up for the coming duties.
Meanwhile, Director of the hospital Lt. Col. Vu Minh Duong pledged all-round preparations will be made to complete the training course with the best possible results.
The first Level-2 field hospital of Vietnam departed for UNMISS in October 2018, the second left for the mission in November 2019 and was replaced by the third in early 2021./.