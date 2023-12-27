Defendants at the appeal trial (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The High-level People's Court in Hanoi rejected the appeal and upheld the sentence of life imprisonment handed down at the first-instance trial for three defendants in the case of “repatriation flights” on December 27 during an appeal trial that began on December 25.



The three defendants - Pham Trung Kien, a former official at the Ministry of Health; Nguyen Thi Huong Lan, former Director of the Consular Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Vu Anh Tuan, former officer of the Immigration Department at the Ministry of Public Security - were imprisoned for life on the charge of “taking bribes”.



The court also kept unchanged the prison sentences for Vu Sy Cuong, former officer of the Immigration Department at the Ministry of Public Security; Tran Minh Tuan, Director of Thai Hoa company; and Pham Bich Hang, Deputy Director of International Tourism Co., Ltd, 20 months.



The court reduced the sentences for To Anh Dung, former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs (from the initial 16 years in jail down to 14 year); Do Hoang Tung, former Deputy Director of the Consular Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (from 12 years down to 10 years); and Tran Van Tan, former Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Nam province (from 6 years down to five years).



A group of defendants charged with “giving bribes”, including executives of many businesses, also have their prison terms reduced. The court explained that their violations were partly caused by the harassment by officials in state agencies or flaws in state mechanisms. Those defendants have also shown cooperation during the investigation process.



Three defendants have their jail sentences reduced to suspended sentences, including: Nguyen Hoang Linh, former staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia, Dang Minh Phuong, former accountant of the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia, and Tran Quoc Tuan, Director of Vietnam Tourism Trade Promotion Co., Ltd.



Notably, Hoang Van Hung, former head of the investigation division of the Investment Security Department at the Ministry of Public Security, also has his sentence reduced from life imprisonment to 20 years in prison.



At the appeal court, Hung, charged with "fraudulent appropriation of assets,” admitted to his violation with remorse, and returned 18.8 billion VND (over 773,000 USD) associated with the committed offense.



The court reduced the jail sentences for former Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Tran Viet Thai (from the initial 4 years down to three years on the charge of “abusing position and power while performing duties”), and Nguyen Anh Tuan, former Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Public Security (from the initial five years down to four years on the charge of “brokering bribery”).



According to the first-instance verdict, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Government ordered organising repatriation flights for overseas Vietnamese. Specific tasks were assigned to the Government Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other relevant ministries, and some municipal and provincial People’s Committees.



The defendants had taken advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to commit the crimes, which had occurred at many different ministries, sectors, and localities. Most of the charges were classified as “particularly serious” and “particularly dangerous for society”.



The defendants taking bribes were those holding high positions and power in state agencies. After the case was brought to light, there were signs of collusion with one another to conceal their violations. Some defendants did not make sincere statements or admit their crimes.



The indictment read that under the Party and State’s policy, the arrangement of more than 1,000 flights to repatriate over 200,000 Vietnamese citizens from 62 countries and territories was a demonstration of the State’s humanitarian policy. The purpose of the flights was good, but this policy was stained by degenerate officials, eroding its reputation in the eyes of the people and the international community./.