Culture - Sports Infographic List of Southeast Asian Games: SEA Games 16 The 1991 Southeast Asian Games, officially known as the 16th Southeast Asian Games, was a multi-sport event held in Manila, the Philippines from 24 November to 3 December 1991, with 28 sports featured in the games.

Culture - Sports Infographic List of Southeast Asian Games: SEA Games 15 The 1989 Southeast Asian Games (Malay: Sukan Asia Tenggara 1989), officially known as the 15th Southeast Asian Games, was a multi-sport event held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from 20 to 31 August 1989 with 25 sports featured in the games.

Culture - Sports Infographic List of Southeast Asian Games: SEA Games 14 The 1987 Southeast Asian Games (Indonesian: Pesta Olahraga Asia Tenggara 1987), officially known as the 14th Southeast Asian Games, was a multi-sport event held in Jakarta, Indonesia from 9 to 20 September 1987 with 30 sports featured in the games.