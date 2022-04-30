Culture - Sports Infographic List of Southeast Asian Games: SEA Games 18 The 1995 Southeast Asian Games officially known as the 18th Southeast Asian Games, was a Southeast Asian multi-sport event held in Chiang Mai, Thailand from 9 to 17 December 1995.

Culture - Sports Infographic List of Southeast Asian Games: SEA Games 16 The 1991 Southeast Asian Games, officially known as the 16th Southeast Asian Games, was a multi-sport event held in Manila, the Philippines from 24 November to 3 December 1991, with 28 sports featured in the games.

Culture - Sports Infographic List of Southeast Asian Games: SEA Games 15 The 1989 Southeast Asian Games (Malay: Sukan Asia Tenggara 1989), officially known as the 15th Southeast Asian Games, was a multi-sport event held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from 20 to 31 August 1989 with 25 sports featured in the games.