At the event (Photo: Internet)

HCM City (VNA) – Tai Viet JSC – Vietstock and finance and life newswire Fili.vn on August 9 announced and honoured a list of listed companies with the best investor relations.



The IR Awards 2019, in their ninth year now, seek to raise awareness among listed companies to improve the transparency and efficiency of corporate governance and contribute to an open, transparent and effective Vietnamese securities market.



Among 713 surveyed companies, 259 were transparent in information disclosure on both Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi stock exchanges. Forty five of them were shortlisted and divided into large-cap, mid-cap and small & micro cap categories.



Accordingly, the top listed companies with the best IR voted by investors and financial institutions include Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Bank (Sacombank), Netland Real Estate JSC, The Gioi Di Dong (Mobile World), Vingroup and Duc Thanh Wood Processing JSC, among others.



Last year, 38.78 percent of listed companies met criteria for information disclosure.-VNA