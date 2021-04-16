Lists of candidates for NA, People’s Council elections finalised in localities
The Standing Boards of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees of provinces and cities nationwide held their third consultation conferences on April 16 to finalise lists of candidates for the election as deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and members of all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.
The northern mountainous province of Lao Cai concluded a list of eight candidates, of whom 25 percent are female and 37.5 percent are ethnic minority people, for election as deputies to the 15th legislature.
Ninety-two candidates have been selected for election as members of the provincial People’s Council for the 2021-2026 tenure, with the number of female, ethnic minority, non-Party, and re-elected candidates accounting for 41.3, 53.26, 15.22, and 23.9 percent of the total, respectively.
Northern Son La province, meanwhile, agreed on a list of ten candidates for election as deputies to the 15th NA and 110 candidates for election as members of the provincial People’s Council.
The figures for northern Bac Ninh province, central Quang Ngai province, and the Mekong Delta’s Dong Thap province are 10 and 97, 10 and 87, and 10 (excluding those introduced by central agencies) and 97.
In the northern province of Ninh Binh, a total of 85 candidates have been selected for the elections./.