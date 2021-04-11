At the programme (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ngai (VNA) – A programme to provide livelihoods, free medical check-ups and medicines for victims of landmines and unexploded ordnances (UXOs) left from the war was held in the central province of Quang Ngai on April 11.

Jointly organised by the Vietnam Association for Supporting UXO/Mine Action Efforts (VNASMA), its chapter in Quang Ngai, the Peace Foundation and the Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy, the programme also aimed to raise public awareness of preventing post-war bomb and mine accidents in Quang Ngai.



At the event, about 500 people who are victims of Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin and landmines and UXO accidents, and poor patients in Nghia Hanh and Ba To districts were given free medical check-ups and medicines.



Twenty poor households in the districts were also presented with cows worth 12 million VND (around 521 USD) each, while 20 other families with difficult circumstances were provided with 15 million VND each to help them repair their houses.

Meanwhile, 40 bicycles, worth 2 million VND each, were given to needy students who show good performance in their study.

VNASMA Chairman Nguyen Duc Soat said after seven years of operation, the association has supported many victims of landmine/UXO accidents, helping them escape from poverty and improve their incomes.

Quang Ngai is one of the localities that are heavily suffering post-war bomb and mine pollution. Statistics show that the province has over 20 percent of natural land contaminated with over 17,500 tonnes of post-war bombs, mines and UXOs left in the ground, lakes, and coastal areas.

Since 1975, Quang Ngai has recorded nearly 2,300 victims of post-war landmine and UXO accidents, including nearly 1,600 injured people. Most of the victims become a burden to their families, so they really need assistance to overcome difficulties./.