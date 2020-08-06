Health Deputy Health Minister: anti-body testing to discover infections Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son said on August 5 that the current goal is to step up anti-body testing to discover COVID-19 infection cases in the community.

Health Vietnam receives medicine from Cuba to fight COVID-19 A ceremony was held in Hanoi on August 5 to receive a batch of medicine from Cuba to help Vietnam fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Infographic COVID-19 developments in Vietnam As of 7am of August 6, Vietnam has reported 408 Covid-19 cases of community transmission and 309 cases have been under quarantine upon arrival.