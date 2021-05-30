Local social network Gapo launches working platform for businesses
After launching its local social network, Gapo Technology JSC has launched a free internal working and communication platform for businesses named GapoWork.
The platform aims to help teams in remote work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ha Trung Kien, CEO of Gapo, said: “We developed a 'Make in Vietnam' platform to solve many problems of businesses. GapoWork, as an internal social network, will help completely change the working environment and the way members communicate in the organisation, building a strong and inspiring corporate culture."
Gapo’s representative also aimed to reach out to the international market with the product.
According to the firm, GapoWork provides essential features for delivering a uniform, accurate, and rapid work flow on a single platform. At the same time, internal information will be secure thanks to the conversation encryption feature.
The firm's representative said: “People who have to work remotely due to the pandemic will not feel lonely because they are present on the online space together, still interact, share and learn with colleagues.”
The firm's representative said besides the free version launched in May, GapoWork will develop an advanced version with special features, including integration of apps like Zoom, Office 365, Google Suite, Trello; optimisations for the group model; creation of meetings; reviews for employees; as well as statistics and charts to serve enterprises.
In July 2019, Gapo Technology JSC officially launched Gapo Social Network, with phase 1 investment of 22 million USD from G-Capital fund. Gapo currently has over 6 million users./.