Sci-Tech Local tech platforms expand into global markets Having gained a foothold in the domestic market, many technological platforms created by Vietnamese companies are now extending their reach to the world and been welcomed in foreign markets, according to Ha Noi Moi (New Hanoi) newspaper.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese students earn third prize at 2021 Regeneron ISEF A Vietnamese project has won the third prize at the 2021 Regeneron ISEF Grand Awards, making Vietnam one of 34 countries and territories to be honoured among 81 taking part.

Sci-Tech Universal Robots advises Vietnam’s manufacturers to deploy cobots Universal Robots (UR), Denmark-based collaborative robots (cobots) manufacturer, has advised Vietnam’s manufacturing industry leaders to implement cobots to address skills and labour shortage as well as achieve higher productivity.

Sci-Tech Cyber security and safety must be guaranteed during digital transformation Vietnam needs to foster rapid and sustainable digital transformation but at the same time must ensure cyber security and safety, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung has emphasised.