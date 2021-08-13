Health Hanoi devises plan to provide medical oxygen for 40,000 COVID-19 patients The Hanoi People's Committee has issued a plan to provide medical oxygen for a scenario in which the number of COVID-19 patients in the city reaches 40,000.

Health Hanoi sends medical workers to support HCM City in COVID-19 fight A delegation of the Ministry of Health led by Minister Nguyen Thanh Long arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on August 15 afternoon to work with the city's authorities in COVID-19 prevention and control.