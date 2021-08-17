Society Outgoing UN Resident Coordinator receives friendship insignia Outgoing United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Kamal Malhotra has been honoured with the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia during a ceremony held in Hanoi on August 17.

Society Hanoi strives to secure higher satisfaction of public services The People’s Committee of Hanoi has ordered local public agencies to take stronger actions to improve its Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS).

Society MIC launches programme to support COVID-19 hit people in HCM City About 160 billion VND (7 million USD) has been raised from businesses during a programme launched by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) on August 17 to support people affected by COVID-19 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Society HCM City receives more assistance for COVID-19 fight Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s current largest COVID-19 hotspot, has received vehicles and medical devices to help it contain the spread of the pandemic.