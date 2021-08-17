Localities asked to swiftly support COVID-19 affected people
Representatives of Hanoi Public Security's Youth Union present gift packages to COVID-19 affected people in Xuan Dinh ward, Bac Tu Liem district, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has asked localities that have been imposing social distancing measures in line with the Prime Minister's Directive to actively provide support in cash and essential necessities for COVID-19 affected people.
According to the ministry's document sent to chairmen of the People's Committees of 23 provinces and cities under social distancing, the pandemic’s complicated developments have been affecting the lives of people, especially the poor, social policy beneficiaries, low-income labourers, and those from other localities living and working in the localities.
A member of the Red Cross Society of Hanoi hands over the aid to a local (Photo: VNA)
To ensure social security for the people and labourers, the MoLISA asked chairmen of the People's Committees of the localities to direct and implement support polices for them in accordance with the Government's Resolution No. 68/NQ-CP and Decree No. 20/2021/ND-CP.
The localities were also asked to mobilise the Fatherland Front committees, socio-political organisations and individuals to organise channels for supplying food, essential necessities to people in areas under social distancing order.
The MoLISA has also suggested localities to exempt and reduce electricity and water fees for the affected people, and swiftly and fully provide emergency support as regulated in Decree No. 20/2021/ND-CP on social assistance policies.
In case of force majeure, if people have to return to their hometown, the ministry requested agencies and organisations where they reside to coordinate with authorities in their hometowns to provide food, drinking water for and arrange vehicles to transport them, and strictly implement regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control./.