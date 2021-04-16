Localities finalise lists of candidates for NA, People’s Council elections
Many provinces and cities nationwide held the third consultation conferences to finalise the lists of candidates for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.
At the conference in Vinh Long province (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Many provinces and cities nationwide held the third consultation conferences to finalise the lists of candidates for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.
On April 15 in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, the Standing Board of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee approved a list of 87 candidates for the election of deputies to the municipal People’s Council, including 39 women, accounting for 44.83 percent; four ethnic minority persons, or 4.6 percent; 14 non-Party members, equivalent to 16.09 percent; 25 under 40 years old, 28.74 percent; 24 re-elected, or 23.64 percent; and four religious followers, 4.6 percent.
Speaking at the event, Permanent Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Chairman of the municipal People’s Council and Chairman of the municipal Election Committee Pham Van Hieu said the municipal VFF Committee will continue working closely with localities to hold meetings between candidates and voters so that the election activities could be better monitored.
The same day in the southern province of Kien Giang, the Standing Board of the provincial Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee agreed on a list of 11 candidates for the election of deputies to the 15th NA and 103 candidates to the election of members of the provincial People’s Council for the 2021-2026 tenure.
The VFF Committees of Cao Bang, Vinh Long and Ha Giang provinces also held the third consultation conferences on April 15 to finalise the lists of candidates for the elections./.