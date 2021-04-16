Politics More congratulations come in from abroad The Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres has sent a congratulatory message Nguyen Xuan Phuc on his election as the President of Vietnam.

Politics Experts discuss post-COVID-19 global major trends, recommendations for Vietnam The Foreign Ministry and the United Nations in Vietnam jointly held an international talk in Hanoi on April 15 to discuss major global trends in the post-COVID-19 era, international experience and policy implications for Vietnam.

Politics Government should immediately get to work, build on achievements: PM The Government needs to immediately start working to promote progress and results it has achieved, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh while chairing a Government meeting on April 15, the first since new Cabinet members were elected at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly earlier this month.

Politics NA Vice Chairman examines election preparations in Yen Bai Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Duc Hai held a working session on April 15 with authorities in the northern province of Yen Bai concerning local preparations for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and members of all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026.