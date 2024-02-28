Localities nationwide to help promote Dien Bien tourism
A bird's eye view of the Dien Bien Phu Victory Monument, which lies at the heart of Dien Bien. (Photo: VNA).Hanoi (VNA) – Localities nationwide are set to hold activities and events in response to Visit Vietnam Year 2024, which spotlights tourism values and potential of the northwestern province of Dien Bien.
In its recent document sent to cities and provinces, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism has asked them to use the logo and images specifically designed for Visit Vietnam Year - Dien Bien 2024.
Accordingly, there will be 169 programmes and events throughout the year, comprising 13 national ones to be held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and other agencies, 28 by the host province, and 128 by 33 other provinces and centrally-run cities.
According to Director of the Dien Bien Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Nguyen Minh Phu, the symbol and slogan of the national tourism year are inspired by the Dien Bien Phu victory (May 7, 1954), which played a decisive role in ending the resistance war against French colonialists, as well as by the culture, nature and people of the northwestern border province.
In 2024, Dien Bien set targets of welcoming 1.3 million visitors and raking 2.2 trillion VND (89.32 million USD) from tourism./.