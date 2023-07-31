Society World Bank approves nearly 130 million USD to help Nghe An province improve livability The World Bank Board of Directors on July 31 approved a project worth 129.6 million USD to strengthen flood resilience and improve sanitation, transport, and public space infrastructure in Nghe An province's Vinh city - a political, economic, and cultural centre of the north-central coastal region.

Society Remains believed to be of US MIA repatriated A ceremony to repatriate the remains believed to be of a US soldier listed as missing in action (MIA) from the war in Vietnam was held at the Da Nang International Airport in the central city of Da Nang on July 29.

Society Rural households using clean water in Mekong Delta double after five years The rates of rural households in Mekong Delta provinces having access to clean water rose from 26-75% in 2018 to 53-94% in 2023, heard the Congress of the Mekong Delta Rural Supply Association for the 2023-2028 tenure in Can Tho city on July 29.

Society Bodies of three Lam Dong landslide victims found As of 10 pm on July 30, rescuers found bodies of three police officers who were buried by a landslide occurring at their station in Bao Loc pass in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong in the afternoon the same day.